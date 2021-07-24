Father, son shot dead in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Two armed attackers on Saturday shot killed father and son over old enmity near Committee Bagh, Main bazar Tank, police said.

Dolat Khan resident of Kari Lati, lodged an FIR before City Police Station that Ehsan and Alamzeb killed his father Malik Jan Khan and brother Sabir Khan.

Reason behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

The police registered a case and started investigation.