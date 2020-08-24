UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father, Son Shot Dead, PO Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:18 PM

Father, son shot dead, PO arrested

A man and his son were shot dead by unknown assailants on Monday near Gulo Bera Chowk in Junglekhel here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A man and his son were shot dead by unknown assailants on Monday near Gulo Bera Chowk in Junglekhel here.

Police said a man named Farooq and his son Akash were on their bike in Bera Chowk when attackers fired them to death.

Police said the reason behind the killing was yet to be known.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to DHQ Hospital Kohat.

Police have kicked off investigation after registering a case of double murder.

Meanwhile, spokesman for Kohat police said a proclaimed offender (PO) named Imran son of Gul Naseeb resident of Sur Gul, wanted in a murder case was arrested.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Po Man Sur Kohat

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

6 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

REVIEW - Speculations on Japanese Prime Minister A ..

3 minutes ago

German government believes 'fairly likely' Navalny ..

3 minutes ago

Agri deptt providing 60% subsidy on drip, sprinkle ..

3 minutes ago

1,068,853 animals inoculated in Faisalabad divisio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.