Father, son shot dead, PO arrested

A man and his son were shot dead by unknown assailants on Monday near Gulo Bera Chowk in Junglekhel here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A man and his son were shot dead by unknown assailants on Monday near Gulo Bera Chowk in Junglekhel here.

Police said a man named Farooq and his son Akash were on their bike in Bera Chowk when attackers fired them to death.

Police said the reason behind the killing was yet to be known.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to DHQ Hospital Kohat.

Police have kicked off investigation after registering a case of double murder.

Meanwhile, spokesman for Kohat police said a proclaimed offender (PO) named Imran son of Gul Naseeb resident of Sur Gul, wanted in a murder case was arrested.