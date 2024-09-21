Father, son sustain burn injuries in cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In an unfortunate incident of gas cylinder blast here a father and his son sustained burn injures.

According to Rescue-1122, Salim 40 and his son eight got critical burn injuries in the incident and were shifted to DHQ hospital Timargara after first aid.

