Father Stabbed His Own Son To Death

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Father stabbed his own son to death

A father stabbed his own son to death over domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral area here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A father stabbed his own son to death over domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral area here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

The victim's mother filed an application that her husband namely Dilbar Khan stabbed his own son to death over a minor issue.

Ratta Amaral police registered a case and by using modern technology and human intelligence arrested the accused Dilbar Khan, who killed his own son within 72 hours.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of Rata Amral Police adding that strict action should be taken against such hardcore criminals.

