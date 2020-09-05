UrduPoint.com
Father Stabbed To Death By Two Sons Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Father stabbed to death by two sons over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly stabbed to death with repeated blows of a Sharp edged weapon by his two sons over family dispute here at chack No 525 of Tehsil Kot Addu on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Atta Ullah Sandela had dispute with his family members over some domestic issues from last few days.

His two real sons Zahid and Shahid warned their father to stop arguments with other family members. In fit of anger, they started torturing their father and stabbed him to death with repeated blows of a Sharp edged weapon.

City police Kot Addu reached the spot and arrested both criminals after registering case against them.

Police sources added that body has been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu for autopsy.

