Father Taken Into Custody For Violence On Step Son

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:24 AM

Father taken into custody for violence on step son

Local police of Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested a man for ruthlessly beating step-son for eating fruit without his permission

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Local police of Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested a man for ruthlessly beating step-son for eating fruit without his permission.

According to the police spokesman, the man identified as Muhammad Naveed was arrested after his video went viral on social media in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bani.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas taking notice of the the incident ordered police to locate the man involved in heinous crime.

Upon this, police obtained information through human intelligence and arrested the accused Muhammad Naveed.

The teenager told police Muhammad Naveed is his step father who placed him under severe torture with a plastic pipe for eating fruits with out his permission.

Police registered a case against him and started collecting facts to compile a investigation report.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the children deserve utmost care, love adding that torture on children and woman is a severe crime.

CPO said that strict action would be taken against such ill-mannered and cruel personality according to law.

Earlier, the child was sent to the hospital for a medical treatment.

