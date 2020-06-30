MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The father of an injured boy who unfortunately died at Children Complex on Monday night thrashed the doctors on duty and vandalised the operation theater with the help of other attendants.

A source at Children Complex told APP on Tuesday that 12-year-old boy Adnan was brought to the Children Complex after falling from three storey building on Monday night.

The doctors tried their best to save his life approximately for 45 minutes by resuscitating him but unfortunately they could not, the source said and added after listening the sad news of his son's death, father, in frustration, blew up in the face of Dr Muzammil and injured him badly.

Later on, he along with his other attendants vandalized the operation theater, the source said.

When contacted Head of Children Complex Dr Kashif Chishti confirmed that Adnan died of severe injuries as he was fallen from three storey building.

The injured was shifted to health facility at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night and died at 12 a.m. as his liver and spleen were badly damaged in the incident.

The boy was at score four when he was brought to the hospital while for the survival of the patient eight to nine score was required, he informed.

However, doctors resuscitated him for 45 minutes to save his life, Dr Chishti said adding his father first thanked doctors for their efforts and then thrashed them all of a sudden.

He said the police were called to control the situation and an application for registering first information report (FIR) was submitted with Chehlyuk police station.

It was not the first incident of intolerance and beat up the doctors, he said adding the hospital management had requested the district administration to provide more security to the doctors and others hospital staffers.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chehlyuk Akhtar Shah said he had received an application for lodging an FIR against the father of the diseased and his accomplices, but he had not registered the complaint so far.

"Adequate security has already been provided to the doctors but I can't set up a picket at the Children Complex. If they require more security, they should speak to the high ups into the matter," the SHO said.