Father turned out to be killer of daughter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sandal Bar police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man for throwing his toddling daughter into a canal.

According to police, Zulfiqar Ali, the uncle of victim reported the police, stating that his brother Asif Javed along with his two and a half years old daughter Kashf had gone to the shrine of Baba Munawar Shah for pilgrimage when unidentified persons abducted the toddler.

Two days after her abduction, her body was found floating in a canal Nawan Lahore Town Bungalow.

On suspicion, the police took Asif Javed, resident of Chak No. 30-JB into custody and during interrogation, he confessed that he had thrown the daughter into the canal.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.