UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father, Two Daughters Killed In House Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:33 PM

Father, two daughters killed in house collapse

At least three people of the same family were killed when roof of their dilapidated houses collapsed in far flung Pato area of Talash in Timergara tehsil here on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three people of the same family were killed when roof of their dilapidated houses collapsed in far flung Pato area of Talash in Timergara tehsil here on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred during the time of Sehri in Pato village of Talash locality where house of Muhammad Nazir suddenly caved in, killing three people.

Police further informed that Muhammad Nazir and his two daughters were killed in the incident. Local people retrieved the bodies from the rubble and later buried at ancestral graveyard amid moving scenes.

Related Topics

Same Timergara Family From

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

20 minutes ago

AC tested positive for COVID-19

1 minute ago

ECNEC approves four major development projects

29 minutes ago

KP Govt appeals people to stay at home; encourage ..

1 minute ago

Debris of missing Canadian NATO helicopter 'found ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court suspends impris ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.