Father, two minor sons lose live in road mishap

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A man his two sons killed and three women including a girl injured in a road accident between motorbike and a car here Thursday.

According to SHO Seri police station Nisar Ali Shah, the accident occurred on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road. He said all six persons including a man, two women and three children were riding over a motorbike.

SHO informed that the family traveled all the way from Karachi on motorbike to offer condolence over death of a relative in Tando Muhammad Khan district.

He said all the victim were shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital in injured condition.

The hospital sources informed that 39 year old Abdul Jabbar Gadahi his sons 7 year old Sabir and 6 year old Javed were received in critical condition and they succumbed to their injuries one after another. Gadahi's wife, daughter and another woman from his family received light injuries and were discharged from the LUH after first aid.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.