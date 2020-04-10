Father, two son killed as oil tanker run over them

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Three family members including father with two sons were killed as speeding oil tanker ran over the motorcycle near head Taunsa Barrage tehsil Kot Addu.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Nadeemullah s/o Hashmatullah along with his two sons Muhammad Qasim and Aryan was going somewhere riding on motorcycle last night.

When they reached near Head Taunsa Barrage, a speeding oil tanker crushed them while overtaking.

As a result, three family members sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while the oil tanker driver managed to escape from there.

Rescue 1122 responded and handed over the bodied to heirs by covering them.

