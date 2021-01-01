UrduPoint.com
Father, Two Sons, Gunman Killed In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:52 PM

Father, two sons, gunman killed in Nowshera

At least four persons were killed by their rivals in Kutti Khel area, Cantt. police confirmed on Friday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed by their rivals in Kutti Khel area, Cantt. police confirmed on Friday.

The attackers managed to flee from the crime scene. The reason behind the brutal killing was an old rivalry.

The dead were identified as Khalid along with his two sons, Naveed, Yasir and their gunman Khalid. The bodies of the deceased were handed to their family after postmortem.

Police team reached the spot soon and collected evidence for investigations. A case has been registered against unknown attackers while further investigation was initiated.

More Stories From Pakistan

