Father, Two Sons Gunned Down Over Land Dispute In Attock

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:48 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A gruesome triple murder shook the Malaha village in Attock's Hazro tehsil on Tuesday evening, leaving a 70-year-old father and his two sons dead.

The killings were sparked by a long-standing land and road dispute between two families in the village.

According to police sources, Zohaib Khan, a young man from the opposing family, along with an unknown accomplice, opened fire on the victims with a 30-bore pistol. The victims, identified as Haji Ilyas, 70, and his two sons, Bakhtiar, 48, and Muhammad Junaid, 46, died instantly.

The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital Hazro.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the alleged killers, who managed to escape from the scene.

