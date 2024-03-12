Open Menu

Father, Two Sons Killed In Palosai Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

In an unfortunate incident, a man and his two sons were shot dead when exchange of harsh words led to a clash between the deceased and the accused in Palosai area here on Tuesday

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Tehkal police station where a man named Nawaz and his sons, Asghar and Dawood were killed by the accused from the same area.

Police said a woman also sustained bullet injury in the firing.

Police have registered a case of triple murder against the alleged accused namely, Ibad Ullah, Hidayat Ullah, Sabir Ullah and Rooh Ullah and started raids to arrest them.

