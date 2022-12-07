UrduPoint.com

Father, Two Sons Killed Over Cricket Pitch Issue

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Father, two sons killed over cricket pitch issue

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A father and his two sons were shot dead in front of their house in Naya Barh Mohalla in Kalabat area over a petty issue.

According to an FIR registered at Topi police station on Wednesday, Hidayat Ullah told police that his brother, Qaisar had a verbal clash with the accused named Haroon, son of Muhammad Bahadur and Usama, son of Muhammad Zahir over the pitch of a cricket ground.

He said the accused entered their house during night hours and started indiscriminate firing, killing his father Muhammad Iqbal (60) and his brothers Ansar (30) and Qaisar (26) on the scene.

He said he and his nephew, Abu Bakar narrowly escaped the bullets in the incident. The assailants, he said, managed to flee the scene after the killing spree.

The police of Topi area after registering a case have started investigation while the three deceased were buried at the ancestral graveyard in Moza Kalabat. Moving scenes were witnessed when coffins of the father and two sons were brought to the graveyard for burial.

