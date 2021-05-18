Father , two sons killed over property dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A father and his two sons were killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups over a land dispute in Teri village of teshil Banda Daud Shah on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Shafiq and his two sons Muhammad Asim and Muhammad Ashiq of Rustam Banda were killed on the spot while Khalid Hussain of the rival party was injured in shoot out over property dispute.

Police have shifted the bodies and the injured to tehsil headquarters hospital and registered the case at Teri Police Station.

Other culprits involved in the incident managed to escape from the crime spot.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed and one injured in road accident on the Indus Highway near Nashpa gas field.

Rescue-1122 sources said three persons riding in a car were killed on spot and one seriously injured when it hit tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction.

Later, dead bodies were shifted to native vallage Koki in district Banuu after completing legal formalities.