Father, Two Sons Shot Dead In Karak

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A man and his two sons were shot dead by unknown assailants in a suburb village Kandukhel of Karak district on Tuesday.

Police said the man named Mujeeb and his two sons, Munib and Rehman Gul were on their way to home when unknown assailants fired them to death.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after the killing spree.

Police shifted bodies of the deceased to DHQ Karak said the incident was the result of an old rivalry.

