Father, Two Sons Shot Dead In Rustam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Father, two sons shot dead in Rustam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A man and his two sons were shot dead in Gariyala area of Rustam tehsil of Mardan district, police informed on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 teams, including ambulances and medical personnel, arrived at the scene promptly after receiving the information.

The Rescue 1122 medical team transferred two deceased to Shahbaz Garhi Hospital.

After some initial investigation and collecting evidence, police later shifted the third body to hospital for postmortem.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Kabad, 26-year-old Ali, and 29-year-old Shiraz.

Police were investigating about the motive and assailants behind the killing.

