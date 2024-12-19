Father, uncle awarded life term in Hudood case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Additional Session Judge Asadullah Saraj awarded life term to father of the victim and her uncle involved in a Hudood case of Saddar police station.

According to the prosecution, eight-year-old Umm-e-Abiha of Bhutto Colony area was subjected to sexual assault allegedly by her father Faryad Ali and her uncle Ali Raza a number of times. The Sadar police, on the complaint of Tayyabah Amjad, mother of the victim, booked both accused on February 6, 2022 and submitted challan in the court of law.

After observing evidence and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Asadullah Saraj awarded life imprisonment to both accused Faryad Ali and Ali Raza under Section 376 (3) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed them to pay a fine of Rs.

100,000 each.

The convicts would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each if they failed to pay the fine.

The sessions court also directed both the convicts to pay Rs. 100,000 each as compensation to the victim under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the amount would be recoverable as arrears of land revenue.