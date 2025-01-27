Father,daughter Gunned Down Over Minor Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A man and his daughter was gunned down by rivals at a village in Dijkot police limits on Monday.
According to spokesperson,the victim Abbas had quarreled with the accused on the last day over minor issues.
In a fit of grudge,the accused opened discriminate firing on Abbas and his daughter Rukhsana.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.
Further investigation was underway.
