ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, International Father's Day was celebrated in Pakistan to pay tribute to the unconditional love and support he provides to the whole family especially his children.

Father's Day is celebrated annually around the globe. Honoring dads on this special occasion has long been a tradition passed down generations.

Every year on June 16, Father's Day is observed to honor these men and pay tribute to their courage in addition to promoting responsible fatherhood.

The idea for creating a day for children to honor their fathers began in Spokane Washington.

A woman by the name of Sonora Smart Dodd thought of the idea for Father's Day while listening to a Mother's Day sermon in 1909.

Father's Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly on the third Sunday of June and also in July, August, March, and May. For instance it is celebrated in Denmark on June 5; Australia and Belgium on the second Sunday of June; Lithuania and Switzerland on First Sunday of June.

Children make special efforts for their fathers on this day while giving them gifts, planning a party or spending quality time with them.

In his message on the World Father's Day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a loving father is like a tree with deep shadow and there is no substitute of the father.

He said the relationship of the father is pure from every personal interest, artificial attitude and worldly benefits.