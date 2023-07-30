SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police arrested a man, who had gunned down his father at Chak Musa, Hayat Colony, situated in jurisdiction of Jhawarian police station, on Sunday.

The police said that 18-year-old Saqib Hayat, a resident of Chak Musa, gunned down his 59-year-old father, Muhammad Hayat, when he was alone with him in their house.

However, to hide his crime, he got registered a murder case against his opponents, Tahir, son of Mehmood, and others.

The police came to know during initial investigation that the teenager was killer of his father. The accused also confessed to his crime and admitted that he had killed his father on some domestic issue.

The DPO appreciated Jhawarian police for arresting the real killer.