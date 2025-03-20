Father’s Killer Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The City police on Thursday arrested a killer who had killed his father over property dispute.
According to the police spokesman, the accused Abdul Basit had injured his father by firing Abdul Qayyum last month who died in the hospital later.
RA Bazar police after hectic efforts traced and arrested the accused by using all means including human intelligence.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM expresses satisfaction over PSX reaching all time high trading volume3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles over demise of JUI-F’s Hafiz Hussain3 minutes ago
-
Father’s killer arrested3 minutes ago
-
5 die, 16 injured in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation 2025 campaign kicks off in Rawalpindi13 minutes ago
-
Unidentified person kill two brothers13 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar on "Media Literacy Program"13 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
13 criminals arrested2 hours ago
-
Governor KP calls for national unity, urgent action on security challenges2 hours ago
-
ADC General assumes charge of DG PHA Sialkot2 hours ago
-
DC inaugurates first public sector day care center2 hours ago