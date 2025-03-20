Open Menu

Father’s Killer Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The City police on Thursday arrested a killer who had killed his father over property dispute.

According to the police spokesman, the accused Abdul Basit had injured his father by firing Abdul Qayyum last month who died in the hospital later.

RA Bazar police after hectic efforts traced and arrested the accused by using all means including human intelligence.

