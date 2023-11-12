Open Menu

Father,son Killed As Tractor Trolley Ran Over Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Father,son killed as tractor trolley ran over them

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) A person and his son were killed while another child sustained injuries as speeding tractor trolley ran over the motorcycle near 281/EB.

According to Rescue officials, a citizen named Shakir Ali resident of 279/EB was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit them.

As a result, Shakir Ali and his son died on the spot while another kid sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. The police started investigation into the incident.

