Father,son shot dead near Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Father and son were gunned down in the Kadhan area of Badin district on Tuesday.

According to details unknown assailants shot dead father and son identified as Jawed and Tanveer when they were going back to Sengaari Sem Ali Bandar after visiting their fields in Kadhan.

Bodies were shifted to hospital for post mortem. Police after registering case started investigation of incident.