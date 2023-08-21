Open Menu

Fatima Case: Police Confirm ‘sexual Assault On Minor Maid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DIG Jiskani of Sukkur division verifies that the medical report corroborated evidence of both physical and sexual assault on Fatima

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sukkur, Javed Jiskani, confirmed on Monday the occurrence of a 'sexual assault' on the minor maid, Fatima, who tragically passed away at Pir Haveli in Ranipur.

DIG Jiskani of Sukkur division verified that the medical report corroborated evidence of both physical and sexual assault on Fatima. The authorities have collected DNA samples from Pir Haveli residents, with the aim of identifying the perpetrator responsible for Fatima's rape, according to the top court.

Furthermore, two individuals from the Haveli have reportedly gone 'missing' since the incident. DIG Jiskani pledged unwavering commitment to delivering justice for Fatima, irrespective of the culprits' level of influence.

The revelation emerged after distressing video clips of Fatima's body displaying severe torture marks circulated widely on social media.

In the footage, the gravely injured girl struggled to sit up on her bed before collapsing.

Earlier, the arrest of Ali Hassan Wassan, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Ranipur Rural Health Centre, was executed for allegedly aiding prime suspect Asad Shah and concealing information related to the tragic case of the housemaid, Fatima.

The body of young Fatima was exhumed for a post-mortem examination, and body samples were collected under the supervision of medical board members and a Judicial Magistrate on Saturday.

The preliminary post-mortem report revealed that Fatima's body was in an early stage of decomposition, displaying discoloration on one side of her face. The report documented torture marks on various parts of her body, including her eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees, and hands. Certain samples were sent to the laboratory for microbiology testing, as stated in the report.

