Fatima Foundation launches tree plantation campaign

Fatima Foundation (FF), Sukkur on Friday launched tree plantation campaign at government Girls Primary school Gharibabad here

The CEO of the FF Ms Nosheen Khan highlighted importance of tress and said tree always played an important role in enabling human beings to live in a healthy life on the earth.

She also appreciated teachers, staff and students for taking ahealthy and environment friendly step.