Fatima Jinnah Medical University Celebrates 'Thanksgiving Day' With Enthusiasm
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day was celebrated with enthusiasm on Friday here at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos (The Wall of Iron).
On the instructions of the Punjab government and the Higher education Commission, 'Thanksgiving Day' was celebrated with enthusiasm at the University here like the rest of the country, in which tribute was paid to the security forces and the public for the success in “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos” and the fight for truth.
On this occasion, a meeting of deans, heads of all departments and professors was held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof.
Khalid Masood Gondal.
The Vice Chancellor in his address said on this occasion, "We congratulate the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire nation on the brilliant success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the Battle of Haq."
The entire world is recognizing Pakistan's success. The Pakistani nation has given the message to the entire world that Pakistan, as a Muslim nation, is united and stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in all situations, he added. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Battle of Haq and the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.
