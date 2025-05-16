Open Menu

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Celebrates 'Thanksgiving Day' With Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Fatima Jinnah Medical University celebrates 'Thanksgiving Day' with enthusiasm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day was celebrated with enthusiasm on Friday here at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos (The Wall of Iron).

On the instructions of the Punjab government and the Higher education Commission, 'Thanksgiving Day' was celebrated with enthusiasm at the University here like the rest of the country, in which tribute was paid to the security forces and the public for the success in “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos” and the fight for truth.

On this occasion, a meeting of deans, heads of all departments and professors was held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof.

Khalid Masood Gondal.

The Vice Chancellor in his address said on this occasion, "We congratulate the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire nation on the brilliant success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the Battle of Haq."

The entire world is recognizing Pakistan's success. The Pakistani nation has given the message to the entire world that Pakistan, as a Muslim nation, is united and stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in all situations, he added. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Battle of Haq and the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

9 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

9 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

23 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

23 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

23 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

23 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

23 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

23 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan