Fatima Jinnah played a historical role in Pakistan Movement: Dr Tayyaba

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Renowned social activist Dr Tayyaba Khan on Sunday said that Ms Fatima Jinnah's role in the tireless struggle of the Pakistan Movement was a golden chapter in our history.

Addressing a function held on the occasion of the 56th death anniversary of Madr e Millat Ms Fatima Jinnah, Dr Tayyaba said that Fatima Jinnah played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan and worked side by side with her brother Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

She said that there was a need to follow the vision of the Mother of Nation Ms Fatima Jinnah as she followed the political vision of her brother Quaid-e-Azam, adding Madar-e-Millat gathered the women of the sub-continent on one platform and played a remarkable role and sacrificed for the Pakistan Movement and the country.

On the occasion, Dr Tayyaba announced that she will contest the election from the constituency of NA 62 Rawalpindi and provincial constituency PP 18 as an independent candidate against former Federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, saying, at this time, the country needs children like Ms Fatima Jinnah and Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed to end the politics of lies and deceit.