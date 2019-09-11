Fatima Jinnah Town Roundabouts, Intersections To Be Named After Caliphs
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:17 PM
Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Tanvir Iqbal directed the engineering section to name Fatima Jinnah Town roundabouts and intersections after caliphs and national heroes
He directed to install information boards besides plantation in the town.
The DG issued directions during a meeting with the engineering branch here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Director Engineering Nazir Ahmed Chaughtai, Director Finance Waseem Aslam, SDOs Rana Wasim, Maunum Saeed and Assistant Director Finance Ahsaan Qadeer.
He stated that notification in this connection be issued soon and ordered to remove encroachments immediately in the town.