Fatima Jinnah Town roundabouts, intersections to be named after caliphs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Tanvir Iqbal directed the engineering section to name Fatima Jinnah Town roundabouts and intersections after caliphs and national heroes.

He directed to install information boards besides plantation in the town.

The DG issued directions during a meeting with the engineering branch here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Director Engineering Nazir Ahmed Chaughtai, Director Finance Waseem Aslam, SDOs Rana Wasim, Maunum Saeed and Assistant Director Finance Ahsaan Qadeer.

He stated that notification in this connection be issued soon and ordered to remove encroachments immediately in the town.