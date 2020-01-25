UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatima Jinnah University Organizes Pakistan Young Physicist's Tournament (PYPT)

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:24 PM

Fatima Jinnah university organizes Pakistan Young Physicist's Tournament (PYPT)

The Department of Physics of Fatima Jinnah university (FJWU) in collaboration with 'Pakistan Young Physicist's Tournament' (PYPT) organized the opening ceremony of Physics tournament here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The Department of Physics of Fatima Jinnah university (FJWU) in collaboration with 'Pakistan Young Physicist's Tournament' (PYPT) organized the opening ceremony of Physics tournament here on Saturday.

The title of this year's 'Young Pakistan Physicists Tournament' is "National Competition of Young Physicists".

PYPT serves as a qualification tournament to select students for representing Pakistan in the international competition.

The participants from Aitchison College, Lahore Grammar school (Johar Town), Pak Turk Maarif School and College and Beacon House School System (Johar Town) would participate in the competition.

On the first day, three teams will qualify for the finals on January 26, 2020.

Chief guest of the opening ceremony was former Chairman, HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, while talking to young participants congratulated the Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid for this good initiative and said history was full of amazing Muslim scientists and physicians who contributed a lot in the fields of Physics, Mathematics, Astronomy, Medical, Surgery and many other fields.

He stressed on the importance of knowledge economy and urged young people to realize the significance of changing educational trends and requirements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Fatima Jinnah Young Mukhtar Ahmed January HEC 2020 Fatima Jinnah Women University Muslim From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.