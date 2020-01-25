The Department of Physics of Fatima Jinnah university (FJWU) in collaboration with 'Pakistan Young Physicist's Tournament' (PYPT) organized the opening ceremony of Physics tournament here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The Department of Physics of Fatima Jinnah university (FJWU) in collaboration with 'Pakistan Young Physicist's Tournament' (PYPT) organized the opening ceremony of Physics tournament here on Saturday.

The title of this year's 'Young Pakistan Physicists Tournament' is "National Competition of Young Physicists".

PYPT serves as a qualification tournament to select students for representing Pakistan in the international competition.

The participants from Aitchison College, Lahore Grammar school (Johar Town), Pak Turk Maarif School and College and Beacon House School System (Johar Town) would participate in the competition.

On the first day, three teams will qualify for the finals on January 26, 2020.

Chief guest of the opening ceremony was former Chairman, HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, while talking to young participants congratulated the Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid for this good initiative and said history was full of amazing Muslim scientists and physicians who contributed a lot in the fields of Physics, Mathematics, Astronomy, Medical, Surgery and many other fields.

He stressed on the importance of knowledge economy and urged young people to realize the significance of changing educational trends and requirements.