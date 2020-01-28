UrduPoint.com
Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Inaugurates "Physics Lab On Wheel"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Minister for Science & Technology, Syed Hassan inaugurated "Physics Labs on Wheels" a project of Physics department in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Tuesday.

This special lab can move to distant areas to train government teachers and students who did not have the facility to practice science experiments.

The major goal for this project was to enhance the interest of government school students in science subjects. Almost all basic physics experiment can be performed with the help of apparatus available in this mobile physics lab.

All these science experiments (including light, friction, gravitation, forces) which will be performed are taken from curriculum of Punjab Text Book board, National Book Foundation and Oxford Syllabus.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid in her closing remarks thanked the guests and hoped that this will be beneficial for students. She appreciated the efforts of department for this project and congratulated them.

Meanwhile, Young Pakistan Physicists Tournament' also arranged by Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) office in which students of various institutes showcase their projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

