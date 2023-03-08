Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes first Intl conference 'Women Education & Society'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) as part of the university's Silver Jubilee Celebrations here on Wednesday organized a two-day first International Multidisciplinary Conference to promote interdisciplinary projects, and prepare the next generation for the academic challenges of the next century

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) as part of the university's Silver Jubilee Celebrations here on Wednesday organized a two-day first International Multidisciplinary Conference to promote interdisciplinary projects, and prepare the next generation for the academic challenges of the next century.

In her opening remarks, FJWU Vice Chancellor Dr Saima Hamid emphasized the role of the conference in providing a platform to discuss and deliberate on some of the most pressing issues, particularly those related to women's empowerment and gender equality.

She expressed her deep gratitude to all the former vice chancellors of FJWU for their kind presence at the inaugural ceremony of the conference.

She mentioned that 25 years of Higher Education contribution by FJWU was only possible because of the strong contribution of all visionary female vice chancellors who took the progress and development of the institution as a mission to serve the nation.

Prof. Dr Najma Najam, first VC of FJWU, was the chief guest of the ceremony. She spoke about the importance of women leadership for bridging gender inequality and how FJWU played its vital role in that regard.

She also highlighted the challenges and struggles she overcame as the first female VC of Public sector Women University in Pakistan which paved way for the future female VCs, faculty members, and young female graduates.

She also highlighted the role played by the renowned educationist and scholar Dr Iftikhar-un-Nisa Hassan in building the foundation of the first-ever public sector women university of Pakistan.

Dr Samina Amin Qadir, former VC FJWU, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dr Saeeda Asadullah Khan, former VC of FJWU. The former VCs also applauded the visionary leadership of Saima Hamid who brought them all together on the celebrations of silver jubilee.

Dr Saima thanked the former VCs for their respective contributions to the institution and appreciated their presence in today's conference.

She said that the conference was going to be an annual event and all departments would collectively contribute towards it.

This year the theme of the conference was Women Education & Society. Two plenary sessions were organized on the first day of the conference. The first session was 'Women in Science Education' with the sub-themes of Engineering and Technology, Biological and Mathematical Sciences.

The conference aimed at bringing together educators, researchers, and professionals from a variety of fields to discuss and exchange ideas on the current state of science education, as well as future directions and best practices.

The second session was titled Women and Entrepreneurship with the aim of bringing together researchers, scholars, practitioners, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest research and insights on the topic of women's entrepreneurship.

The conference helped in generating new ideas and promoted the exchange of best practices and strategies for supporting and promoting women's entrepreneurship. The conference will conclude tomorrow.