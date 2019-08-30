Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Friday organized a walk from main university campus to Deputy Commissioner Office to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the brutalities of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Friday organized a walk from main university campus to Deputy Commissioner Office to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the brutalities of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

Additional Registrar FJWU said the purpose of organizing the walk was to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris and condemn the brutalities of the Indian armed forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Faculty and staff members, deans, heads of different departments and a large number of university students participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-Indian slogans, Pakistan Zindabad, Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan, Kashmir is bleeding and others.

The speakers on the occasion said Pakistani nation was with the people of occupied Kashmir and would not leave them alone.

On this occasion, special prayers were also offered for the independence of held Kashmir and success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The participants urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian occupied forces in the valley.

At the end, a human chain was formed by the participants to show support to the people of Kashmir.