Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes seminar on 'Skill Gap Focus Group Discussion'

Department of Public Administration of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a seminar on "Skill Gap Focus Group Discussion" with an objective to identify the skill gap between employers' expectations and department's vision and to understand skill demand of the job market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Department of Public Administration of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a seminar on "Skill Gap Focus Group Discussion" with an objective to identify the skill gap between employers' expectations and department's vision and to understand skill demand of the job market.

Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Assistant Professor from the Department of Public Administration moderated the session.

The participants suggested to introduce courses on Advance IT skills, Training on MS-Office, Workshops on CV writing, frequent Corporate Day outs or Visits, guest lecturers from field experts and courses on personality development, said a press release.

Industry experts also suggested establishing career counseling office for final semester students in the university.

It would help students to better understand their interest areas and job market demands.

At the end, potential employers also discussed that how being a part of industry they can still contribute in the student development.

