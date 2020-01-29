Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organize Workshop On "Publication In Impact Factor"

Department of Behavioral Sciences of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in alliance with University of Sheffield, United Kingdom and ORIC as collaborating agent has organized workshop on "Publication in Impact Factor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Department of Behavioral Sciences of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in alliance with University of Sheffield, United Kingdom and ORIC as collaborating agent has organized workshop on "Publication in Impact Factor". Resource person of the workshop was Dr. Parveen Ali, Lecturer & Program Lead Nursing Studies school of Health Sciences, University of Sheffield, UK.

While addressing on the occasion, Dr.Parveen Ali, said that the importance of impact of publications was the biggest current topic within scholarly publication not only for researcher but also for the others to get benefit from it. People struggle to understand various questions but still many queries which had no answer and usually had limited help to address them, she added.

This workshop is an effort to address different forms of writing, why write for publication and how to start writing process, how to choose the right journal, identify appropriate writing strategies for successful writing, understanding peer review process and developing a writing plan for self.

It demands that publishers make difficult decisions, the answers to which are not always obvious. This special workshop will helpful for participants to improve their ability of writing research proposal and to explore the ramifications of publication impacts.

Dr. Aneela Maqsood ,workshop organizer and Head of Department of Behavioral Sciences in her closing remarks thanked to collaborating organizations for arranging this workshop for faculty development and presented university memento to Dr.Parveen Ali as a token of appreciation.