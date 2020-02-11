UrduPoint.com
Fatima Jinnah Women University Marks 'Int'l Day Of Women And Girls In Science'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:03 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Tuesday marked the 'International Day of Women and Girls in Science' through arranging a video conferencing session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Tuesday marked the 'International Day of Women and Girls in Science' through arranging a video conferencing session.

In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/212 declaring February 11, as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The Susan B. Anthony Reading Room (SBARR), FJWU organized a video conferencing session with Afghanistan (Lincoln Learning Corner, Sharana) on topic of "Challenges faced by Women and Girls in the Field of Science in the context of Pakistan & Afghanistan".

It was an open session in which students and faculty members from both sides shared their opinions about the challenges faced by women scientists.

The faculty and students from the Department of Environmental Sciences gave brief presentation about their Laboratories, ongoing projects and lab facilities.

The Department has multiple functioning highly sophisticated labs including Microbiology and Biotechnology lab, Nano Technology lab, Material and Environmental Chemistry Labs, Waste Management and Plant Conservation lab.

Different students are working on their PhD projects in these labs under the supervision of very competent female Pakistani Women Scientists.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Saima Hamid said the university is working towards 'Women Empowerment' by providing world class technical facilities to local female scientists.

The students from the Department of Physics also demonstrated their project 'Physics lab on wheels' on the occasion.

This project "Physics Lab on Wheel" is a brainchild of worthy Vice Chancellor Dr Saima Hamid for the promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, and Engineering Mathematics) among the students of Government Schools from grade 1 to 8.

This project leader is Dr. Waqar Mahmood (Head Department of Physic). He is working in coordination with his faculty and students on this project.

Objective of this project is to provide students with facilities to perform and understand basic concept of Physics.

Another major goal for this project is to enhance the interest of government school students in science subjects.

Almost all basic physics experiment can be performed with the help of apparatus available in this mobile physics lab.

This special lab can move to distant areas to train government teachers and students who don't have the facility to practice science experiments.

