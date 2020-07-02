UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatima Jinnah Women University Opens Admissions For Bachelors, Masters, MPhil & PhD Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:37 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University opens admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil & PhD programmes

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has announced Fall 2020 admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has announced Fall 2020 admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programs.

The university which holds the honor of being the First Women's University in Pakistan has finalized its admission Policy and announced its call of admissions and female students can now apply for admissions in 65 degree programmes.

The university is offering admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programmes. There are also some diploma courses available for the students.

FJWU has finalized all the arrangements to welcome new students despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The admission details can be found on the official website of the university at fjwu.edu.pk.

According to FJWU spokesperson, the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly affected the routine teaching procedures at all Pakistani Universities but timely decisions taken by the University Higher authorities turned fruitful and the university is now fully capable of carrying out online classes for all the disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women 2020 Fatima Jinnah Women University All

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

8 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

9 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

10 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

12 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.