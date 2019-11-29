UrduPoint.com
Fatima Jinnah Women University Organises 'Drug Awareness' Seminar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:01 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University organises 'Drug Awareness' seminar

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Friday organized a seminar titled "Drug Abuse Awareness and Prevention" with the collaboration of Ministry of Narcotics Control and Young Journalist Association to highlight the issue of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and its impact on the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Friday organized a seminar titled "Drug Abuse Awareness and Prevention" with the collaboration of Ministry of Narcotics Control and Young Journalist Association to highlight the issue of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and its impact on the society.

Addressing on the occasion, Parliamentary secretary for anti-Narcotics, Sheikh Rashid Shafique highlighted several causes that were observed in the young generations to indulge in drug addiction.

He said "Things happen to us all the time but all that matters is how you react to it and what you make out of it be the cause of change." He proposed recommendations such as Self believe, Self-control, reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness and the involvement in healthy activities as a workable way out to counter the drugs inclination.

Deputy Secretary of Ministry Narcotics, Abdul Hameed Baloch highlighted several causes that were observed in the young generations, indulged in drug addiction.

The main reasons include depression, pear pressure, unintentional dependency of medicines, lack of self- control, for experience and to enhance performance.

He suggested treating a drug addict as a patient and always being empathetic for his rehabilitation process.

He asked young students to pledge not to be diverted by any wrong company and to always uphold to the esteem of their faith and their family.

At the end, the chief guest thanked Young Journalist Association President Muhammad Yousf Khan for their collaboration with Ministry of Anti-Narcotics to collaborate with us to arrange such event.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.

