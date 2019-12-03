Fatima Jinnah Women University Organises Training Seminar On "Film Making & Documentary Screening"

(@FahadShabbir)

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a one day training seminar on "Film- Making & Documentary Screening (Human Rights Film Festival)"in collaboration with Embassy of Sweden and European Union delegation to Pakistan

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson talked about film making, human rights in film making, how film making used for social change, what mistake we do during production and what are challenges and what critical thinking analysis needed for your film making content to go through from deeper critical conditions also said it is one skill, separating innovators from followers.

Further taking about film making human rights said that film must be revolved around what message you were going to spread in society.

At the end Mr. Jawad Sharif screened his own film "Indus Blue" that was highly appreciated by the audience.