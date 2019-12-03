UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatima Jinnah Women University Organises Training Seminar On "Film Making & Documentary Screening"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University organises training seminar on

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a one day training seminar on "Film- Making & Documentary Screening (Human Rights Film Festival)"in collaboration with Embassy of Sweden and European Union delegation to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a one day training seminar on "Film- Making & Documentary Screening (Human Rights Film Festival)"in collaboration with Embassy of Sweden and European Union delegation to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson talked about film making, human rights in film making, how film making used for social change, what mistake we do during production and what are challenges and what critical thinking analysis needed for your film making content to go through from deeper critical conditions also said it is one skill, separating innovators from followers.

Further taking about film making human rights said that film must be revolved around what message you were going to spread in society.

At the end Mr. Jawad Sharif screened his own film "Indus Blue" that was highly appreciated by the audience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies European Union Sweden Fatima Jinnah Women University From

Recent Stories

World famous PTE academic test centre opens in fed ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Vucic to Discuss Bilateral, Regional, Inter ..

2 minutes ago

OICSecretary General Receives Somali Deputy Prime ..

32 minutes ago

Waqas takes five wickets as Northern take control ..

35 minutes ago

Italian Police Arrests 32 Nigerian Mafia Suspects ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court again seeks Musharraf treason ca ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.