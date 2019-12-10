UrduPoint.com
Fatima Jinnah Women University Organizes 'anti-drug Awareness Seminar'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes 'anti-drug awareness seminar'

Fatima Jinnah Women University's Department of Law and Commerce on the directions of Punjab Higher Education organized "Anti-Drug Awareness Seminar" here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University's Department of Law and Commerce on the directions of Punjab Higher education organized "Anti-Drug Awareness Seminar" here on Tuesday.

The students of Department of Law and Commerce perform skit/play to highlight the drug abuse and effect on young generation.

Anti-drug awareness seminar highlighted the several causes, which compel young generations to go towards the drug addiction.

The reason including weakness in faith, depression, pear pressure, unintentional dependency of medicines and lack of self-control, for experience and to enhance performance were discussed in the seminar.

The seminar highlighted the role and efforts of the university in creating awareness about the issue. Students performed drama to highlight these social issues related to drug addiction and how addiction destroys physical and mental health of affected people.

Ms Zaish and Ms Ayesha from Law and Commerce Department said that the seminar was an effort to ensure and support to promote safer and healthier society.

At the end of the seminar an anti-drug awareness walk was arranged.

A large number of students, faculty members and staff, carrying banners related to drug awareness participated in the walk.

