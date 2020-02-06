Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a full day event activities to show solidarity with Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a full day event activities to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Debating Society arranged speech competition (English/Urdu), Essay writing competition was organized by Dramatic Society, poster competition by Cultural Society on Kashmir issue, Defense and Diplomatic Studies Department and Students Affairs Office organized seminar on Kashmir, Early Child Care Incharge, Dr. Salma Nazar Khan prepared performance of ECC children to show unity and brotherhood with Kashmiri people and a cricket match arranged by sports Office to express solidarity with Kashmiris for the right of self-determination.

Ms. Sobia Hanif, Assistant Professor, Defence and Diplomatic Studies Department briefed the audience about historical background of Kashmir issue besides highlighting human rights abuses and possible demographic change prevalence of draconian laws in aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

The participants also discussed possible strategies and approaches leading towards the resolution of the long-standing dispute.

A large number of the faculty members, staff and students attended the seminar.

They expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and vowed to continue supporting the freedom struggle.

Bushra Yasmin, Faculty Advisor, Arts and Social Sciences department distributed certificates among the winners of different competitions and lauded efforts of the organizers for arranging a successful event.

At the end, a walk was organized which was led by Vice Chancellor, Dr Saima Hamid. The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans for freedom of Indian-Held Kashmir.

FJWU students also urged the world community to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of the walk Vice Chancellor, Dr Saima Hamid said that a strong campaign had been launched by Pakistan government to expose the brutalities of Indian forces on the innocent people of Kashmir.