Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes first national conference on linguistics & literature

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The department of English FJWU ) on Thursday organized two-day first annual national conference on Linguistics and Literature 2019 aimed at bringing together leading academic and social scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Linguistics and Literature.

Some 60 papers were presented by the research scholars from different universities of Pakistan encompassing research on the current linguistic and literary issues/phenomena.

Advisor Monitoring and Evaluating, Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Miss Noor Amna Malik was chief guest at the opening ceremony.

She admired the efforts of FJWU to arrange a platform for research scholars in the field of Linguistics and Literature. Various prominent scholars attended the conference.

Prof. Dr. Aalia Sohail Khan gave a key note speech titled "The Journey from Darkness to Light via Language".

Vice Chancellor, FJWU Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir appreciated efforts of the department to provide a platform to the students and scholars to present their research.

The students, alumni and scholars of the department enthusiastically participated in the conference which was organized to bring linguists, applied linguists, language experts and researchers at one platform to assess practical challenges faced in the field of Linguistics and Literature and for sharing ideas.

The conference will also provide multi-disciplinary dimension to themes based on literature and linguistics in developing consensus on significant issues among the stakeholders related with languages and linguistics for better decision making at different levels.