Fatima Jinnah Women University Organizes Panel Discussion On "Glass Ceiling & Women In Pakistan"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a panel discussion on "Glass Ceiling & Women in Pakistan" here on Thursday

Panel discussion Guest Speakers were Federal Ombudsperson, Ms. Kashmala Tariq, Former Chief Justice, Lahore High Court Justice (R) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, Assistant District Officer, Frontier Constabulary Ms. Amna Baig and Author, Social Activist and Gender Expert Dr. Fouzia Saeed was the moderator of the event.

Federal Ombudsperson, Kashmala Tariq said equality and balance could only be achieved when the societal mindset changes, and both women and men must play an equal role in this change.

She further added that the path to gender equality remained a bumpy one but in certain areas progress had been much better than expected.

"There are women in parliament, women in discourse and there have been some remarkable achievements.

But we are still lagging behind in health, in Primary and secondary education. Women continue to be ghettoized. There are still social shackles, barriers, ceilings and walls against the advancement of women," she added.

Justice(R) Nasira Javaid Iqbal said that the country still had a massive problem with gender-based violence, in the form of rape, forced marriage, child marriage, acid attacks and so-called 'honor killings'.

In the event, the panelists discussed challenges faced by women in the society and ways to solve these issues.

Vice chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid thanked all the guest speakers and recommended strongly that these kind of events should be frequently arranged.

At the end, Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid presented souvenir to respected guests. A large number of faculty members and student also participated in the panel discussion.