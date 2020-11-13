UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatima Jinnah Women University Organizes Seerat Un Nabi (SAW) Conference

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 09:08 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes Seerat un Nabi (SAW) conference

Fatima Jinnah Women University organized one-day conference titled "Peace and Reconciliation in the Light of Prophetic Teachings (PBUH)" to commemorate the 'Shan-e-Ramat ul Lil Alameen' week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University organized one-day conference titled "Peace and Reconciliation in the Light of Prophetic Teachings (PBUH)" to commemorate the 'Shan-e-Ramat ul Lil Alameen' week.

FJWU Islamic Studies Department Incharge Dr. Shehzadi Pakeeza was the conference coordinator for the prestigious Seerat conference. Senator Sitara Ayaz was the chief guest of the conference while Council of Academic Ideology Secretary Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute Professor Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sitara Ayaz said that islam was the biggest ambassador of female rights. The Holy Quran was the source of information for all of us irrespective of times and ages, she said and added that all our problems could be resolved by following the teachings of Holy Quran and Holy Prophet (SWA).

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that the role of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was exemplary for all of us.

He shed light on the economic, social, religious and political life of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr. Ikraam-ul Haq stressed upon converting our differences into diversity if we want to excel as a whole and hoped that female students would be the best ambassadors of the peace and conciliation in their societies, as well as to serve their communities and to employ their education, training and experience in the service of their people and their communities. He quoted the Prophet (SAW) as saying "The best people are those who are most beneficial to other people."Dr. Shehzadi Pakeeza said that her department was providing religious as well as scientific education to national and international students and FJWU has gained a significant place as an international educational institution.

Renowned scholars from different Universities, Faculty members of Fatima Jinnah Women University, research students of different Universities presented their research papers and shared their knowledge.

Related Topics

Education Zia-ul-Haq Fatima Jinnah Women University All From Best

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Authorities Did Not Want Oppositio ..

3 minutes ago

Virus fears in backseat as Wall Street climbs at o ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Polio campaign targets over 0.28 mln children ..

3 minutes ago

Two officials of CLRC held for illegal transfer of ..

3 minutes ago

Israel Signs Contract With Pfizer to Procure 8Mln ..

6 minutes ago

SACM for implementing coronavirus SOPs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.