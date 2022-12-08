(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, Acting Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court attending a seminar organized here on Thursday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) said that domestic violence is abusive behavior in any relationship to maintain control and power over the other person and women are the vulnerable people in this regard.

Other speakers said that to protect the women in Punjab, the government had enacted legislation to protect women from domestic violence, titled the Punjab protection of women against violence act, 2016.

However, this law was challenged before the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) of Pakistan for being against the injunctions of Quran and Sunnah. Recently, a landmark judgment by FSC declared it as a valid law in the light of the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer also briefed the students of law at FJWU about this law and awareness of women in this regard.

In the concluding session, Acting Vice Chancellor FJWU, Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin, Dean Faculty of Law extended her gratitude to the honorable guest for his presence and lecture.