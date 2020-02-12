Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Wednesday organized a seminar to mark National Women's day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Wednesday organized a seminar to mark National Women's day.

Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director WRRC welcomed the guests.

The national Women's Day is observed to highlight the struggle of women at national level.

Nigar Nazar, Pakistan First Cartoonist and Maleeha Husain, Executive Director Mehar Garh were the guest speakers.

Nigar Nazar briefly described the mission of Gogi Studios. She informed the participants that the basic idea behind Gogi Studio was to educate and spread awareness among those belonging to the lower middle class of Pakistan through comic.

She said that drawing was her passion and she started it at very early age. Nigar further told that her work was not just limited to topics related to women empowerment, but she also tried to talk about the existing social issues that were prevalent in the society.

Furthermore, she narrated an extremely inspirational story about a girl namely Tahira, who with the help of the books produced by Gogi Studios started learning.

Tahira's story motivated Nigar to produce a whole collection of comic books for children on a wide range of subjects concerning social problems. She also launched her new project "Value of a Single Tree" and motivated the students to participate in it.

Maleeha Hussain told the students to have firm belief in their abilities. She emphasized the importance of self-belief and encouraged the young girls and women to be proud of them.

Talking about harassment, she said that being responsible citizens women must have the knowledge of their rights and laws which were formulated to protect them. She said that the universities should must have proper mechanism and trained committee members to address and solve such issues.

At the end, Dr. Sarwat Rasul informed the audience about the efforts made by the university to empower women through education.

Dr. Sarwat Rasul, Faculty Advisor, Arts and Social Sciences, Islamic and Oriental Learning, Dr. Uzaira Rafiq, Dean Faculty of Science and Technology and Dr. Shaheena A. Bhatti, Director WRRC presented university souvenir to the honorable guests as a token of appreciation.