Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes seminar on harassment , violence against women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :In connection with the upcoming International Women Day, Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Monday organized an informative and sensitizing seminar on Harassment and Violence Free society.

The objective of this seminar, conducted in collaboration with Rozan, was to create awareness regarding harassment and violence against women.

A panel talk was also held during the seminar which was initiated and moderated by Manager Zest Program of Rozan, Fozia Yasmin. Panelists included Supreme Court lawyer, Huma Jamil Babar, senior psychologist, Roohi Ghani and Ms. Kashaf Rehman from Bolobhi organization.

While talking about the workplace harassment law, Huma said that most women in the workforce were still unaware of this law even though it had passed around for ten years ago.

She advised the students to follow all the necessary steps which would help in building a case in their favour if they face harassment. The workers should know that their rights are protected.

Ms. Kashaf Rehman said that sharing of others data on social media without seeking their permission might lead to some problems.

She urged the students to take precautionary measures to secure their data on social media.

Roohi Ghani highlighted the affects of violence on physical, psychological and emotional health.

She stressed "We need to make women powerful and that power lies within." Fouzia Yasmin concentrated on the fact that women were nation builders and could play a great role in eliminating the gender violence against women in any society by supporting the victimized women and in the longer run, upbringing their children on the concepts of equity.

The students took great interest in the discussion and shared their views about various types of violence existing in the society.

The discussion was encapsulated by Director WRRC, Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bjhatti. She congratulated on bringing forth this highly informative and sensitive topic at the forum for conversation.

A theater performance was also arranged by Satranga Cultural Development Organization to create awareness about the issue and foster the flowing wind of social change in the society.