ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader of Balochistan, Fatima Khan Saturday vehemently denounced the scandalous video statement of PTI's Bushra Bibi against Saudi Arabia, labelling it utterly reprehensible, irresponsible and deeply regrettable.

In an exclusive interview with the ptv news channel, Fatima Khan criticised Bushra Bibi's appalling statement, declaring it utterly unacceptable from someone who had once held the esteemed position of First Lady.

She excoriated Bushra Bibi for her blatant disregard for the sensitivities of Pakistan's fraternal relations with other countries, asserting that such reckless and immature remarks were an affront to the nation's dignity.

Fatima Khan emphasized that the bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is deep-rooted and unforgettable, expressing her gratitude for the Kingdom's unwavering support during times of crisis.

She highlighted that Saudi Arabia has consistently stood by Pakistan, providing steadfast solidarity and assistance, which has further strengthened the fraternal ties between the two nations.