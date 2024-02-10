Open Menu

Fatima Surayya Bajia Remembered

Published February 10, 2024

Fatima Surayya Bajia remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The 8th death anniversary of famous tv playwright and urdu novelist Fatima Surayya Bajia was observed across the country.

The literary icon, received ample recognition for her contributions to literature.

Shama, Afshan, Aroosa, Ana and Tasveer are her memorable plays. Fatima Surayya received multiple awards at home and abroad including the Pride of Performance and Hilal-i-Imtiaz. She died in Karachi in 2016 on this day due to throat cancer.

